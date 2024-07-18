CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday after Redburn Atlantic downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Redburn Atlantic now has a $275.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00. CrowdStrike traded as low as $341.08 and last traded at $345.48. 1,368,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,070,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.49 and its 200 day moving average is $325.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

