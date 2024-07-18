Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 745,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 428,529 shares.The stock last traded at $113.54 and had previously closed at $113.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

