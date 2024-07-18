Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $318.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $283.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,717. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $185.96 and a 1 year high of $288.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

