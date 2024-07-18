CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $275.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $267.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -418.19 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $284.10.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- About the Markup Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.