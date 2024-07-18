CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $275.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 55,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $267.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -418.19 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

