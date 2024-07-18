Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 16,040,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,466. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,754,000.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

