D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,390 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

KKR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,102. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $117.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

