D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $129.99. 9,755,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,832. The company has a market capitalization of $583.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

