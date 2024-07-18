D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $21.24 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.49. 48,514,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,260,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.22 and its 200 day moving average is $444.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

