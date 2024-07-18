D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 190,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

