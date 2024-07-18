D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 539,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,422. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.44.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

