D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,708,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.56. 3,671,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

