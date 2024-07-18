D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 376 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,523. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

