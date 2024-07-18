D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 209,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 455,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,074. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

