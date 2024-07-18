D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 152,184 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $41,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. 1,047,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

