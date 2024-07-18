D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $53.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,930.87. The company had a trading volume of 94,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,739. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,872.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,888.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

