D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %
CMCSA traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 16,475,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,410,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
