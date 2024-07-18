D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $61,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $15.91 on Thursday, reaching $173.42. 9,550,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,613. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $177.47.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

