Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) vs. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Financial Comparison

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 7.94% 5.51% 3.46% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dai Nippon Printing and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $9.87 billion 0.94 $768.41 million $1.56 10.74 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dai Nippon Printing.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.