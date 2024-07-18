Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $26,959.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,339 shares of company stock worth $610,456 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

