Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.73. 561,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

