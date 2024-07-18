Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $189.03. 266,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,869. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

