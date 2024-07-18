Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NGG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 345,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,281. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

