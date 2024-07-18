Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.