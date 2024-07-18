Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,641. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $229.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

