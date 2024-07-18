Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM traded down 6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting 154.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,887,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,903,316. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 188.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is 145.44 and its 200-day moving average is 120.63.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

