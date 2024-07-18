Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Enbridge by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 60,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enbridge by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 1,198,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,133. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

