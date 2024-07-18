Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 362 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 459,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

