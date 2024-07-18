Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.39 and last traded at $133.69. Approximately 3,862,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,970,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.22.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

