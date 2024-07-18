Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,308 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

UAPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 9,810 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

