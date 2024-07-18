Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 27,873 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of BATS:BUFB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

