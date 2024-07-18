Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $564.41. 6,834,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $581.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

