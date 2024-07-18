Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,988 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 4,515,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,971. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.