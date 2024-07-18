Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,594 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 950,861 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 328,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.