Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

BSJO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 157,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,958. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

