Delta Investment Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

