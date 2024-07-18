Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $180.23. 5,276,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.