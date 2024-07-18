Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.97. 2,227,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.21 and a 52-week high of $338.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.