Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 471,875 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 471,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,197,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 2,291,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

