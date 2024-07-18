Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 350.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of PYLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,909. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

