Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

BEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

