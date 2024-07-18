Desjardins Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$69.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.83.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$61.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

