Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.
Destination XL Group Stock Up 0.3 %
DXLG opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.28.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.45%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXLG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
