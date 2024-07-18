Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.