Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 16,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 887,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,725. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

