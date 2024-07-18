Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Cut by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $210.03. 893,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,840. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.