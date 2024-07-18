Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $231.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

