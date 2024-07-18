Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $77,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.60. 1,414,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,448. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

