DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,371 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after buying an additional 334,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,651,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 698,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

