Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.44

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 161573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after buying an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,745,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after buying an additional 707,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after buying an additional 701,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

