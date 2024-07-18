Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,878. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

